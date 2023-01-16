Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles.

Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 46 points, but their defense allowed Chicago center Nikola Vucevic to explode for 43 points. Zach LaVine was unstoppable as well with his 27 points.

After the Warriors blew out the San Antonio Spurs at Alamodome, 144-113, last Friday, hopes were high that Curry and co. would finally be able to string wins on the road. Sure enough, those expectations couldn’t have been more wrong. Now, the Dubs dropped to 4-17 on the road.

Following their brutal defeat to Chicago, Kerr didn’t hold back in his assessment of Golden State. He remains confused why the Warriors continue to have a hard time on the road, though he is not making any excuses. He also slammed the team’s poor decision making and how it impacts their play on the court.

“We’re having trouble stacking good decision after good decision on both ends … we’re just not solid enough to do that right now,” Kerr said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Warriors are 17-5 at home, so it’s definitely perplexing why they are unable to translate their home form when they are playing away from Chase Center. Clearly, even Kerr is bewildered by it. It’s not like playing on the road is new to the Dubs, who have won the title four times in the last eight years.

It remains to be seen how Golden State plans to address its biggest problem, though Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and the rest of the team better start thinking about it now with the campaign halfway through.