Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and Steph Curry scored 50 points, which set a lot of records, including one that has him in the company of Michael Jordan, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Steph Curry is the second player at age 35 or older to score 200 points in an NBA Playoffs series, with the only other being Michael Jordan, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Michael Jordan did it in 1998 twice, during the Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Curry also joined Karl Malone for the most points in a postseason game at age 35 or older, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Lastly, and most importantly, Steph Curry’s 50 points sets the record for most points scored in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Needless to say, Curry’s performance in Game 7 against the Kings will be remembered as one of the best, if not the best performance from him in a big game in his career, and that says a lot with what he has accomplished since coming into the NBA.

Now, the Warriors will move on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, which is surely highly-anticipated. The Lakers are led by LeBron James, who the Warriors clashed with many times in the NBA Finals when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It will be intriguing to see how the series between the Warriors and the Lakers goes, but for now, fans should appreciate the greatness everyone saw from Steph Curry in Game 7 against the Kings.