Kevin Durant has reacted to Stephen Curry breaking his Game 7 scoring record after a dominant performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry put up 50 points in the victory on 20-38 shooting, hitting seven threes and also adding eight boards and six dimes to the stats sheet. Nobody else on the floor scored more than 22.

In the wake of the performance, Durant wasted no time sending his plaudits into the social media world, posting a short but sharp message to Twitter.

Legendary 30. 50 pieces — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 30, 2023

Kevin Durant previously held the record for most points in a Game 7 with the 48 that he scored for the Brooklyn Nets in their 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Famously, that game went to overtime after an apparent game-winning three by Durant was ruled a two. The Nets went on to lose by four points.

No overtime was needed for Stephen Curry to break the record in this game. He nailed his seventh three of the game with 5:56 remaining in the final quarter to tie the record, before putting in a layup with 2:57 to go to reach the half-century mark.

The most points in Game 7 wasn’t the only record that Curry broke in the historic performance. In scoring 50 points, he also tied Karl Malone for the most points in any postseason game for a player aged 35 or older.

Having turned 35 in March, Curry has shown no signs of slowing down this season, averaging 29.4 points per game – the second most of his career – on shooting which rivals the best seasons of his career.

In the Western Conference Semifinals, he’ll face another aging superstar in LeBron James, who alongside Anthony Davis and a deep supporting cast including the likes of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder, will provide a stern test for the dynastic Warriors. As he did against the Kings, Stephen Curry will play a pivotal role in their fortunes against the Lakers.