The Golden State Warriors have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2024-25 NBA season so far. Steve Kerr has the Warriors off to an 8-2 start, including an impressive road win over the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors tip off their NBA Cup campaign with a home date against the Dallas Mavericks. The game is a major clash in Group C in the Western Conference, as the winner will have the upper hand at the top of the group going forward. Before tipoff, star guard Stephen Curry stated his goal in the second edition of the league's in-season tournament.

“Game one of the NBA Cup. Take care of business, try to get to Vegas. Go after that thing,” Curry said confidently.

The Warriors are hoping for a better result in this edition of the NBA Cup than they had last season, when they went 2-2 in the group stage and failed to reach the quarterfinals. Curry and the Warriors are hoping to make it to Las Vegas, where the semifinals and championship game are played.

Curry has had a somewhat turbulent start to his season, as his numbers are down and he missed three games due to an ankle injury. Coming into Tuesday night, he is averaging 22 points per game on good efficiency, so those numbers should start to increase as he gets some more volume.

Warriors ready to welcome Klay Thompson back on Tuesday night

Tuesday night is sure to be an emotional one when Klay Thompson returns to San Francisco for the first time in a visitor's uniform when the Warriors take on the Mavericks. Thompson is one of the pillars of the Warriors franchise as a part of the core that brought home four NBA Championships and was one of the “Splash Brothers” along with Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are currently planning on honoring Thompson with a tribute video and by handing out captain hats.

When the two teams take the court, there will be no friendly catching up between the two teams with so much at stake. With only four group stage games in the NBA Cup and a point differential tiebreaker, it is a cutthroat race to Las Vegas.

Thompson and the Mavericks are looking to get off the ground in a way after a very pedestrian 5-5 start to the season. The Mavericks are in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive ratings in the NBA, so those numbers suggest that some more winning is on the horizon.

Thompson is also looking to turn around his shooting numbers after a great game in the season opener. For the season, Thompson is shooting just over 35% from the three-point line, so he will be looking to bring that number up closer to 40% in the near future.