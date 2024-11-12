The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry honored Klay Thompson ahead of his return to Golden State, this time with a different team, the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson signed with the Mavericks in the offseason on a three-year, $50 million contract. The former Golden State guard emphasized that he wanted to help Dallas win another title, after making the NBA Finals last season.

"Welcome back home, brother."



The Warriors shared their messages to Klay Thompson upon his return to the Bay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mRJmYAhKy1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2024

However, there have been other skepticism as to why he left. He wanted another lengthy contract ranging from four or five years. While the Warriors offered him a contract similar to Draymond Green's four-year, $100 million contract, he took a chance on himself. After a rocky season for Thompson's standards, he started fresh.

Although he's the tertiary option behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, his championship experience is crucial for a young team. Players like Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, and Dereck Lively II could benefit greatly from Thompson's leadership.

How will Klay Thompson's return to Golden State go?

Thompson left a lasting legacy with the Warriors. He secured four championships, five all-star appearances, as well as two All-NBA teams. While he didn't have the flash like Curry, his splash brother was one of the most important parts of those teams. His ability to guard the best player, and go off for 30, 40, or 50 points made other teams pick their poison with who to guard.

His return should be filled with a plethora of emotions. Gratitude, sadness, and some potential resentment could highlight a wild night. Even Draymond Green sent a warning to Thompson before the game. The two seem like they're on good terms but the fierce competition could spill over during the game. In that warning, Green said he'll run through Thompson's chest.

With Thompson posting over 20 points once this season, the Mavericks could be in for a big game. Perhaps a return of scenery, mixed with a flurry of emotions could unlock the vault of his scoring ways when he was in Golden State.