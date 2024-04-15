The Golden State Warriors are used to competing for the top spot in the Western Conference. This season, though, Golden State is the No. 10 seed. Stephen Curry and the Warriors are currently preparing to battle the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Curry is treating the Warriors-Kings play-in game like a Game 7.
“It’s ironic how everything else built up to that Game 7,” Curry said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “This is technically a Game 7 type of environment in that same building. So we’ve got to do it again.”
The Warriors know what it takes to win in big games. Their Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green-led dynasty has produced four championships for a reason after all. The Kings are going to challenge the Warriors in the play-in game, but Golden State will be ready.
Curry, of course, happens to be one of the best clutch performers in the sport.
Stephen Curry shines brightest in big moments
The Warriors know that Curry will not back down when the lights shine bright.
“He's the one of the great clutch players in the history of the league,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, per Warriors on NBCS, quote via ClutchPoints. “We know that… We’ve seen him win Championships, seen him win Finals MVP. Steph Curry is Steph Curry… He’s that guy. He’s him, I think Austin Reaves said.”
Curry led the league in clutch points during the 2023-24 season. JJ Redick recently revealed he voted for Curry to win the Clutch Player of the Year award while speaking on The Old Man & the Three Things.
“Ultimately, I went with Steph,” Redick said. “He's got the most clutch time points, he's shooting 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from three in clutch time. More threes than anyone else in clutch time. Just a phenomenal clutch time performer as always from Steph Curry. And even better this year.”
Of course, Curry's clutch success isn't limited to the regular season. That should be obvious based on his four championships, but the statistics support Stephen Curry's case as one of the better postseason performers in NBA history.
He's averaged 27 points per game across 147 games played in his postseason career. The Warriors star is also shooting just under 40 percent in the playoffs.
His ability to consistently knock down three-pointers is even more impressive in the postseason since every opponent the Warriors battle are building their gameplan around containing Stephen Curry. Yet, no one has found a solution.
Warriors' postseason outlook
Golden State is a dangerous team. They did not perform up to their standards in the regular season, but the Warriors understand how to win in postseason games. The Kings, and every other potential opponent, will know not to take the Warriors for granted.
Golden State and Sacramento will go head-to-head on Tuesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST.