Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here.

On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery Jr. leading the way with 29 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Collin Tanner chipped in 16 points and six boards to help Steph’s AAU team take down KD’s.

Kevin Durant's AAU team took on Stephen Curry's AAU team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase! 👀@TeamCurry defeated Team Durant 70-53. 📊📊📊

▪️ Silas Demary Jr (@silas_demaryjr) 29p 8r 3s

Of course there is no competition or ongoing beef between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, but hey it’s certainly nice to have those extra bragging rights you can use during trash talks.

Curry just won the NBA championship for the fourth time in eight years, and it looks like his winning ways extends beyond just the Warriors.

As for Durant, it’s unlikely he’s thinking about AAU basketball right now. Not with his ongoing trade saga with the Nets.

KD recently doubled down on his desire to get traded away from the Nets, even issuing an ultimatum. He made team owner Joe Tsai choose between him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks, though it looks like the Tsai is taking the side of his staff.

It remains to be seen what will happen to KD and whether or not he’ll be traded, especially with training camp starting soon. With that, seeing his AAU team lose is certainly the least of his worries right now.