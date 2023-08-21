Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has had quite the offseason doing promotion. His latest foray into media comes on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, and he talks about the chip that he carries on his shoulder to this day, reports Gil's Arena presented by Underdog Fantasy.

“I had to earn everything because I was a late bloomer… With all the accomplishments in the league, there’s a healthy insecurity that I have of having to back it up every year.” Steph Curry on the chip he carries every season 🔥 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/U4brf3XMVU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

“I had to really earn everything, because I was a late bloomer physically…with all the accomplishments in the league, there is a healthy insecurity of having to back it up every year…being confident that I still have a lot more to accomplish out there, and to be honest with you I just love playing basketball…that helps embrace the grind…that healthy insecurity is real because I have out-kicked my coverage in terms of dreams I've imagined in this game and still feel like I got a lot more left in the tank.”

Warriors guard Stephen Curry opens up about the fact that he didn't mature physically until much later than most guys, so it was engrained in him to work harder than his opponents. He also adds that even with the accomplishments, he just grows a greater desire to outwork himself and prove his accolades are worthy because he can do even more. This mentality speaks a lot to why he is considered one of the greatest players to ever live.

Tune into the Warriors upcoming season to see Curry team up with Chris Paul for the first time and another chapter of an already Hall of Fame legacy. Given these comments, it would come as no surprise to see the Warriors guard once again make history in 2023.