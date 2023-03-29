A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

No surprises here. Football legend Terrell Owens thinks that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the best shooter in basketball — ever.

“What a game!! @warriors @PelicansNBA But this guy 👉🏾 @StephenCurry30 BEST SHOOTER “EVER” @NBAonTNT,” Owens tweeted Tuesday night after seeing Stephen Curry and the Warriors dismantle the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in a huge come-from-behind 120-109 win at Chase Center.

The Warriors were down by as many as 20 points in the game, but just like always, they found a way to claw back and score a win in their territory. Golden State got 39 points from Stephen Curry, who shot 14-for-25 from the field, including eight 3-pointers on 15 tries from deep. Curry also added eight rebounds and eight assists with three steals in 37 minutes of Golden State’s 120-109 victory.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s just not wise to count out the Warriors and think that they’re dead in the water when they’re down by huge, especially if they’re playing at home and Stephen Curry is still playing. The Warriors may be a conundrum this season because of their Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde act, but they will always be a dangerous unit to face.

The Warriors also got a good performance again from Jordan Poole, who finished with 21 points coming off the bench. Klay Thompson came up with 17 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 13 more.

The Warriors have full control of their playoff fate, as they are now back in the top six in the Western Conference with a 40-37 record. They will next play the lowly San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday.