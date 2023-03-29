A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green already earned himself a one-game suspension after accumulating 16 technical fouls throughout the season. Well, it is clear that the Golden State Warriors veteran is far from done. On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Green got whistled for his 17th tech of the season in yet another feisty moment on the basketball court.

Green was called for a flagrant foul on Brandon Ingram for what was deemed as a non-basketball play. Ingram clearly did not appreciate Dray’s antics, and the Pels star made sure to let Green know. It resulted in a heated moment between the pair:

Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram were both given technical fouls after this flagrant foul by Green in the Warriors-Pelicans game 😳 Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ze8VHlnf0n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 29, 2023

As much as Ingram was incensed by Green’s foul, Draymond was even more pissed off by getting whistled for a technical. The mean streets of Twitter, however, decided to rip the Warriors veteran apart for his involvement in this brouhaha:

Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing players in the league. There’s no denying that Warriors fans absolutely adore this guy — and rightfully so. After all, the former Defensive Player of the year has been integral to Golden State’s success over the past decade.

For non-Warriors fans, however, Green can be a real nuisance, and that’s putting it kindly. His haters were on full blast yet again after seeing him get his 17th technical foul on Tuesday night.

Green is now one tech away from another automatic suspension. Given how he operates, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he earns No. 18 sooner rather than later. In fact, he might even earn it tonight against the Pelicans.