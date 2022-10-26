Golden State Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry is not only the deadliest shooter from beyond the arc the league has ever seen, he is also one of the most reliable hands on the free-throw line. For his career, Curry has shot around 91 percent from the foul line, and he entered the Warriors’ nationally televised game against the Phoenix Suns having made all 22 of his free throws.

However, all good things come to an end.

After Stephen Curry was fouled by Devin Booker, sending the eight-time All-Star to the foul line, Warriors fans may have breathed easily and counted two points on the board even before Curry stepped up onto the foul line. However, Curry fell victim to the the commentator’s curse, rimming out his first free throw attempt after TNT play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan took note that Curry hasn’t missed a free throw this season.

And Curry hilariously walked towards the halfcourt line and pointed his finger at Harlan for jinxing his spotless start to the season, and the commentary booth, which included WNBA all-time great Candace Parker and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, exploded in laughter.

Steph Curry missed his first free throw of the year and pointed at Kevin Harlan for jinxing him 🤣pic.twitter.com/mEvke2HkVS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

Both Miller and Parker pointed at Harlan immediately after Curry called their attention. Miller, who is also one of the best shooters in NBA history in his own right, was particularly fond of Curry assigning blame to Harlan for his FT miss.

“Look at Steph, that’s right! He knows exactly what we’re talking about. Thank you, Mr. Stephen Curry of calling out Kevin Harlan,” Miller exclaimed.

“I’m so sorry,” Harlan responded in jest.

Stephen Curry ended up missing another free throw later in the game, unable to sink a free throw following a technical foul on Chris Paul. While there are tons of logical fallacies in believing that a commentator’s words wields that kind of power, the sheer number of times it has happened throughout the years still hasn’t diminished the comedy every time a jinx occurs.

Nonetheless, the Warriors will find nothing funny about their 134-105 loss to the Suns. The 2022 Finals MVP was held to 21 points on 7-17 shooting (4-9 from deep, 3-5 from the line), while Klay Thompson, who was ejected following a fiery exchange of words with master instigator Devin Booker, struggled all night long, finishing with 2 points on a putrid 1-8 effort.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors, 2-2 on the season following their latest loss, will have an opportunity to bounce back on Thursday night against the Miami Heat.