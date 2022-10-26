Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy.

Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including 33 Finals contests–it is only now that he is getting ejected. With that said, one can only wonder what he and Booker were saying to each other that led to the Warriors guard being that heated.

“God what I would give to know what Book said to make Klay THAT angry,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another one joked that, “Klay told the Suns he got 4X more rings than their entire roster and org.” Meanwhile, another hilariously claimed that “Book told Klay his stats tonight and said Ronnie was right and Klay lost it.”

Others simply enjoyed watching the heated affair and dropped memes to express how they are feeling about it. Meanwhile, some couldn’t help but commend Thompson for still jawing at the Suns’ bench despite already getting back-to-back techs leading to his ejection.

Fans also loved how the Warriors guard reminded them of his four championships in the ultimate flex before he left the floor.

I fucking love Klay Thompson man 😂😂 Book can talk when he wins a ring 😭 pic.twitter.com/cgFi0OBSOk — 𝕮𝕵 😈🇲🇽 (2-1) 🌁🔥 GSW (@CJ2SC) October 26, 2022

klay thompson and devin booker arguing over who more lightskin pic.twitter.com/yhj3CriELY — LiShiestyCoverArtGuy (@selfm4degraphix) October 26, 2022

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker facetiming after the game pic.twitter.com/iXdaHxDzsD — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 26, 2022

Me at the TV trying to see a Klay Book squabble https://t.co/HhFfX1Vaeo pic.twitter.com/RjSZArSQi4 — 🇭🇹Chief🏁 (@NukeSZN) October 26, 2022

With the Warriors trying to make a comeback at that point, the last thing they wanted was to see Thompson get thrown out–even if he’s struggling the game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t do anything about it.

Here’s to hoping that we’ll get to know the cause of the back-and-forth between Klay Thompson and Devin Booker, though.