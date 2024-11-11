It has been months since the controversial split of Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. But the intense emotions are still there for the Dubs, including for superstar point guard Stephen Curry. Now with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson is about to play in his first game at his former stomping grounds since a sign-and-trade last July that sent him to the Mavs.

Ahead of Dallas' Tuesday visit to Chase Center in San Francisco, Curry shared some of his thoughts about the upcoming return of Thompson to the Bay Area.

“It’s weird seeing No. 31 (on it),” Curry said (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “I hate that.”

The emotional gravity of Thompson's appearance at Golden State's home as a Maverick is also reflected by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's sincere take on it.

“This will be as emotional as anything we’ve ever experienced, I think, in my time here,” Kerr said. “I think it’ll be even more emotional than his return to play. Obviously now there’s a finality to it and appreciation for everything he did hanging the banners, helping get the arena built, just being so beloved by everybody.”

Warriors head to Mavericks game with momentum

Curry and the Warriors have just finished a generally successful five-game road trip during which they lost just a game — against the still-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday. That journey away from the Bay Area also saw the Warriors take down the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus underscoring the threat that Golden State still possesses despite no longer having Thompson in the fold.

The Warriors are thriving with Curry still as their focal point on offense and with a bunch of other players stepping up. Among them is Golden State's offseason acquisition Buddy Hield, who is fitting in nicely with the Warriors.

Through 10 games with the Dubs, Hield is averaging 18.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 48.8 percent from behind the arc. He isn't Curry's “Splash Brother” that Thompson used to be, but Hield has definitely carved out an important role for the Warriors, who are second in the league so far this season with an average of 121.3 points per game. As for Curry, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is pacing Golden State with 22.0 points on 47.2 field goal percentage and 43.5 percent success rate on 3-point attempts.

As for the Mavs, they are searching for a way out of a slump after back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets on Friday and Sunday, respectively.