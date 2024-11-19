The red-hot Golden State Warriors took on an intriguing interconference battle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Stephen Curry and James Harden faced off for the first time since Harden passed Ray Allen for the second-most made three-pointers in NBA history. The two 2024 stars shared a special moment before the game.

Before tip-off, Curry met Harden on the floor and performed some energetic gestures before shaking his hand and embracing him, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Stephen Curry and James Harden are both products of the NBA's 2009 rookie class. They both have come a long way in their careers and had plenty of success shooting three-pointers. Curry holds the NBA's all-time record for most three-pointers made, just in front of Harden on the list.

It was great to the two stars share a moment before Monday night's game. However, make no mistake, each wants their team to come away with a victory. Curry and Harden exchanged deep-range shots early on in a competitive display:

The Warriors entered Monday's matchup on a three-game winning streak. They held a 10-2 record, which placed them first in the Western Conference standings. Their early-season success ranks them second on ClutchPoints' Week 4 NBA Power Rankings, and NBA Insider Brett Siegel captured the impressiveness of Golden State's strong start:

“There have been a total of six instances in which the Golden State Warriors have started a season 9-3 or better since Steve Kerr became the head coach of the team a decade ago. The Warriors went to the NBA Finals all six times, only losing in 2016 and 2019. This 10-2 start by Golden State is very reminiscent of their start during the 2021-22 season, where everyone overlooked Stephen Curry's team because their defense was leading the way and setting the tone, unlike their offense of the past,” Siegel wrote in the rankings.

A win over the Clippers would further keep the Warriors at the top of the West.