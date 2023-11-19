Warriors star Stephen Curry recounted the epic preseason moment against Spurs phenom Victory Wembanyama.

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the NBA regular season, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry shared a hilarious tip-off against rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Curry recently spoke about the fun moment.

With a mischievous grin, Curry recounted, “The look on everybody's face when I got in there cuz I tried to keep it deadpan. I was laughing on the inside, even though I had no chance,” per Warriors on NBC.

Stephen Curry vs. Victor Wembanyama

The unexpected tip-off, usually a domain dominated by taller players, took a comical turn as Curry found himself facing off against the towering Victor Wembanyama, the rookie phenom making waves with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama, known for his impressive height and skills, has quickly become a talking point in the league.

Curry's self-aware humor about the situation reflects the camaraderie and light atmosphere within the Warriors' camp. Despite his renowned sharpshooting and playmaking abilities, Curry's admission of having “no chance” in the tip-off adds a touch of humility to his superstar status.

As for Victor Wembanyama, the matchup served as another chapter in his introduction to the NBA. The young player, chosen first overall by San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, faces high expectations, and every interaction on the court, even a lighthearted tip-off, becomes a moment of scrutiny and excitement for fans.

The incident not only showcased the humorous side of the game but also highlighted the unique blend of personalities and talents that make the NBA so memorable. With Curry's infectious laughter and Wembanyama's towering presence, this will surely be a fun moment to look back on as the season progresses.