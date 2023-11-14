Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has appeared on the injury report ahead of Tuesday night in-season tournament game against the Timberwolves.

Without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors would be a team near the bottom of the standings trying to figure out their offensive woes. While Curry is averaging 30.7 points per game, his most since leading the league in scoring at 32.0 points per game during the 2020-21 season, Golden State has been very inconsistent on the offensive side of things.

In fact, Curry has outscored all four other Warriors' starters in two different games this season, and he is the only player on the team to have scored at least 20 points in a game this year.

In order to find success and potentially win another championship, the Warriors are going to need their two-time MVP healthy and on the court. Unfortunately, that will not be the case on Tuesday night when Golden State hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

Curry, who appeared to bang his knee on the court late in Sunday night's game against the Timberwolves, has been ruled out for the Warriors' rematch against Minnesota on Tuesday night. Originally listed as questionable to play on the team's official injury report due to right knee soreness, the Warriors are being cautious with their superstar guard.

While they rank seventh in offensive rating and 11th in points per game, just about 27 percent of the Warriors' total scoring output this season has come from Steph. We all know how valuable of a player Curry is, which is why his absence could spell trouble for the Warriors, who have dropped three straight games after beginning the season 6-2.

Through 11 games on the season, Curry has averaged 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from three-point range.

Curry has made at least four triples in every single game he has played in, something no other player in league history has ever achieved, and the Warriors guard currently leads the league with 62 made threes early on in the season. Entering Tuesday, Steph was on pace to make 462 three-pointers, which would shatter his own record of 402 made triples during the 2015-16 season, a year in which Curry was named the unanimous MVP of the league.

With Stephen Curry unable to go on against the Timberwolves, veteran guard Chris Paul will likely move into the starting lineup with Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and rookie Brandin Podziemski all seeing their roles increase off the bench.

Following Tuesday night's in-season tournament game against Minnesota, the Warriors will be back in action on Thursday night when they begin a two-game home series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is unlikely to believe that Curry will miss an extensive amount of time with his knee soreness.