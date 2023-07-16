Steph Curry's range truly knows no bounds. Whether you give the man a basketball or a club, fans are going to be left speechless by his shot-making ability. The Golden State Warriors' legend impressed everyone who witnessed him sink a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament Saturday, including the always outspoken Patrick Beverley.

“Man is unReal,” the new member of the Philadelphia 76ers tweeted. Curry went absolutely berserk after he made the greatest shot of his golf career, acting as if he had just secured the Green Jacket. He ran down the course at full speed and tapped the flag pole right above where his ball lay.

The four-time NBA champion is the current leader after two rounds of play with a score of 50, holding a three-stroke lead over former top-10 ranked tennis player Mardy Fish and hockey player Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars. Retired All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder and actor Jack Wagner round out the top five.



Steph Curry is no stranger to the green. He has competed twice in The Match but lost on both occasions- him and Warriors teammate Klay Thompson fell to Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the end of June. So, he is in need of a big golf win.

Perhaps this highlight will also motivate Patrick Beverley to work on his swing. One can only imagine what the veteran point guard's reaction would be in such a golf tournament if he made a hole-in-one. Assuming trash-talking is permitted, American Century should keep him in mind for 2024.