Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Sunday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 106-95 win over Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets on the road. Not only that, but Curry also unleashed a savage troll job on Brooks, who, like his teammates, couldn't do anything to cool down the two-time Most Valuable Player once he got it going in the fourth quarter.

When Curry drained a 3-pointer after shaking off Brooks to dig the Rockets a deeper hole in the fourth quarter, he immediately ran toward the other side of the floor with his hands on his face, as if even he couldn't fathom his own offensive prowess.

That reaction also gave the internet all the material it needed to get down to work.

Portrait of Sir Brian Tuke with Death, after Hans Holbein the Younger, 1537 pic.twitter.com/O14hBjSlEC — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 30, 2023

STEPH IS A MADMAN 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hldpi7jDk3 — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) October 30, 2023

Curry hit four 3-pointers in the clutch to help the Warriors turn what was a two-point deficit in the middle of the fourth quarter into an insurmountable Golden State lead. When it was all said and done, Curry had 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 31 minutes of action. While he shot an inefficient 6-for-16 from the floor, he buried the biggest baskets that broke the back of Brooks and the Rockets.

Klay Thompson chipped in 19 points while Gary Payton II came off the bench and fired 15 points.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from behind the arc.

The Warriors, who are now 2-1, will next deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy Monday night.