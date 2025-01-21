Injuries are a thing for all NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors. After a 40-point loss to the Boston Celtics, Warriors guard Stephen Curry wasn't happy in the slightest. However, he wasn't the only one who wasn't pleased. His head coach, Steve Kerr was at a loss of words.

Despite the Celtics' record, he thought it was unacceptable. For instance, Kerr dropped a demoralizing truth about the Warriors' loss. While Curry wasn't as dramatic as his head coach, he made sure to get his point across. He explained via Ohm Youngmisuk about his expectations and standards for his teammates.

“Everyone who steps on the floor has got to perform and bring a spirit that you belong and do it together,” Curry said. “We gotta believe we have enough on any given night. It’s a mentality thing, before a physical thing.”

As a result, Golden State dropped to 21-21 on the season. If the NBA playoffs were to begin, the 2022 NBA champions would be out of the picture. Even with the influx of injuries, there's still that championship standard Curry is trying to establish. After all, he, and Kerr both have four and know what it takes to get to that spot.

Stephen Curry wants the Warriors to be more engaged

Having a lack of talent is one thing, but not capitalizing on effort is a huge miss for any NBA team. The infamous phrase “hard work beats talent when talent fails to beat hard work” could be exhibited here. The Warriors missing Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga doesn't make matters easier.

Defenses are loading up on Curry and forcing him to play hero-ball. The superstar point guard wants his players to show more effort. Whether it's on the glass, cutting hard to the basket, or setting tough screens, establishing a toughness will make other teams respect Golden State, outside of Curry.

However, this season feels like the Warriors on the outside, looking in. The Celtics success is reminiscent of Golden State's in 2022. Funny enough, both teams squared off in the NBA Finals that season. Fast forward two to three seasons and Boston has kept their trajectory.

On the other hand, Golden State has gone backward. While injuries don't help, it's not an excuse for the team. Luckily, the Western Conference has about a three-game differential between 11th and 6th place. If the Warriors can muster some wins before the break, they'll be back to where they were, sooner rather than later.