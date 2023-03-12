A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a big win on Saturday night against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champs did not come out of the game unscathed, though, with Draymond Green being forced to exit the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. The former Defensive Player of the Year was able to return after a quick trip to the locker room, though, and he has since declared his full intention to suit up on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Suns

At this point, it looks like Green will be able to live up to his bold promise. The Warriors have officially listed him as probable to play, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 33-year-old should take his usual place in the starting lineup against Phoenix.

After Saturday’s overtime win over the Bucks, Green himself declared himself healthy enough to play on Monday:

“It’s sore, but it’s to be expected,” Green said, via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports. “I think I stepped on [Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s] foot and just rolled it. But I was running down the lane, I saw an opening to the rim. Jrue kind of stepped in and [I] stepped on his foot.

“But it’s just an ankle roll. I’ll be all right.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, however, was not as confident as Draymond:

“I worry a little bit about how he’ll feel tomorrow,” Kerr said. “You know, he may have been playing on adrenaline tonight. I was not at all surprised that he came back because that’s who Draymond is.

“So, hopefully, it’s not too bad. We’ll see tonight.”

The Warriors need to keep stacking up the wins as they continue to battle for positioning out in the West. They are now sixth in the conference, and they will need to keep on winning if they want to avoid having to go through the Play-In tournament to secure their spot in the postseason.