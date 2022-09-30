Stephen Curry isn’t a stranger to large crowds screaming his name. That’s something the Golden State Warriors point guard shares in common with BTS member Suga.

With the Warriors in Japan for the preseason opener against the Washington Wizards, the K-Pop idol took it as an opportunity to take the quick flight from Korea and set up the ultimate collab for BTS stans from the Bay Area.

Check out the awesome crossover moment between the two global icons:

It’s no surprise that Suga showed up to see the greatest shooter of all-time do his thing. The BTS star’s love for basketball is front and center even in his music career. His stage name is actually a shortened version of “shooting guard” which was a reference to his position on the basketball court.

Suga was also sitting courtside during the first leg of the 2022 Japan Games as well, which resulted in a 96-87 win for Stephen Curry and the defending champs.

It didn’t take much from Steph Curry. The reigning Finals MVP played in just a shade over 13 minutes of action, tallying six points, three rebounds, and two assists. Regardless, I’m sure the ticket admission was worth it for Suga, who was able to witness a Splash Brother triple just a few feet away from where he was seated.

The Warriors take on the Wizards in less than 24 hours after their first clash, as local product Rui Hachimura tries to help his club salvage a 1-1 preseason split in front of his hometown fans.