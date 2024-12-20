The Golden State Warriors (14-12) are trusting Dennis Schroder to give them a new layer on both offense and defense this season. His arrival will ideally allow Stephen Curry to move freely without the ball more frequently, a signature trait that No. 30 cannot showcase as much when he is handling the playmaking duties. Schroder immediately sought to satisfy fans.

He drained his first field goal attempt as a member of the Warriors in Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which was actually the team's first bucket of the night. Dub nation was delighted by the strong first impression, even though Schroder's subsequent offerings left little to celebrate.

Expand Tweet

“The menacing begins,” @seventheartistX posted on X, referencing the trade acquisition's nickname. “WWWWWW,” @depresswarriorz said. As they say, though, it matters how you finish.

Schroder could not find a groove in his Golden State debut, scoring just five points on 2-of-12 shooting and committing four turnovers in the FedExForum. The Warriors collectively posted a frightful effort versus the Grizzlies, losing 144-93. Shockingly, Curry did not make a basket. Andrew Wiggins was the only starter to successfully convert more than two of his shot attempts. YIKES.

It is far too early to properly evaluate the Dennis Schroder trade, which only cost the Dubs an injured De'Anthony Melton and two second-round draft picks, but he is not having the immediate impact fans probably anticipated. And unfortunately for the German point guard, the ream requires swift reinforcements.

Warriors must wake up in a hurry

Golden State does not want to be fighting for a playoff spot for the second year in a row. Expending substantial energy, both physical and mental, just to reach the postseason is not a practical pathway to success for veterans Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games, surrendering 287 points combined across the last two matchups. Things must come easier for them during the regular season.

Schroder is supposed to help on that front. He noticeably elevated his offensive game with the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of the 2024-25 campaign, recording 18.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting while dishing out 6.6 assists per game. It might take him a bit to become acclimated to his new environment and teammates, but Schroder is being asked to raise the Warriors' ceiling.

The fact he is being assigned such a responsibility is a testament to his play, Thursday night's performance notwithstanding. Schroder and Golden State will try to put the Memphis massacre behind them when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11) on Saturday night.