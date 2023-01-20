Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has pretty much won it all in his illustrious career. The one thing missing in his trophy cabinet was the Finals MVP title, which he bagged during last season’s series win against the Boston Celtics.

As it turns out, however, Steph is not the type who enjoys marveling at his personal accolades — at least not yet. The Warriors talisman recently revealed that he doesn’t actually have any of his MVP trophies on display at home:

“I don’t have anything out at the house just because I feel like that’s a post-career thing. Like it sounds so cliché and stupid, but it’s real,” Curry said, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

In case you forgot, Steph has three MVP trophies to his name. He won back-to-back regular-season MVP titles in 2015 and 2016. He then snagged the first Finals MVP trophy of his career last season as he led the Warriors to a six-game series win over the Celtics.

At this point in his career, it seems that Stephen Curry doesn’t find much pleasure in basking in his own glory. This man is still very much motivated to win more titles and more trophies in the time he has left in the NBA. I guess having those MVP trophies displayed at his own house brings forth some sense of finality — something that Steph clearly isn’t ready to deal with just yet.

Right now, the Warriors don’t look like the championship-caliber team that is set out to defend their crown. There’s still a long way to go this season, though, and with Steph Curry on their team, it would be foolish to count out the Dubs.