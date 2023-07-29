Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. I can no longer keep track of how many times I've started off an article with this exact statement, but the truth is, it's just a well-known fact that doesn't get old.

In a recent episode of Hot Ones, a popular show wherein guests are asked to try different types of hot sauces, the Golden State Warriors put in a formidable effort in taking a jab at all of the sauces that were laid out in front of him.

During the interview, Steph was asked to compare his shooting form to that of Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. It was at this point that Curry explained why he believes Thompson has a purer shooting form than his:

“If I was going to take somebody who’s never shot a ball before and put a ball in their hand, I would put you in Klay Thompson’s position,” Curry said. “Cause everybody shoots differently…but Klay’s is the one that if you just took a snapshot it’s ready, I call it the prettiest jump shot I’ve ever seen.”

He's not wrong. But at the same time, Steph's own jumper isn't bad either. Then again, you really didn't peg Curry to pick his own shooting form as the best one out there, even though most folks would agree with this notion — perhaps even Klay Thompson himself.

You also can't say that Curry is being totally biased here. While there's no denying that there's a shade of prejudice in his choice, the fact of the matter is that Thompson truly has one of the best shooting forms in the history of the game. This is exactly why it's hard to dispute the notion that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the greatest shooting duo of all time.