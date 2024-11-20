After a tough road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors are back home and looking to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference against the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors have been spectacular to begin the new season at 10-3 overall, and they have achieved this level of success due to their depth. It also helps when you have Stephen Curry, who may just be the best closer in the league.

Although he is averaging less than 30 minutes per game, Curry has been making as big an impact as any other player in the NBA. He is the driving force behind Golden State's early-season success, yet Curry has been banged up over the last few weeks. The two-time MVP missed some games with an ankle injury a few weeks ago, and now he is on the injury report again due to a knee ailment.

This injury concern has sparked the question: Is Steph Curry playing against the Hawks?

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Hawks

This is not the first time Curry has appeared on the Warriors' injury report this season. He has been on and off of this list due to a variety of knicks and bruises, but the good news is that he is healthy and unlikely to miss any games due to what the team is labeling as left knee bursitis.

Curry is listed as probable for Wednesday night's game in San Francisco.

While Curry did miss three games due to an ankle injury, he has averaged 23.0 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from three-point range. In just under 30 minutes per game, Curry has remained one of the most effective and efficient offensive weapons in the NBA.

Unlike in previous years, Curry has not had to carry the burden of being Golden State's only productive scorer. Eight different players are averaging over 8.0 points per game for the Warriors at this juncture, and Brandin Podziemski is close to joining the list at 7.8 points per game. This team currently ranks sixth in offensive rating, and they are even better defensively, as they rank fifth in defensive rating.

The Warriors have depth, and they have a really strong plan of attack on defense, which is why they are currently among the best in the league at the top of the standings. A win against the Hawks, who have proven to be a high-scoring team at times, would further cement their status.

In the odd event that Steph Curry is unable to go on Wednesday night, Podziemski and Gary Payton II would see their roles off the bench expand. Fourth-year wing Moses Moody would also benefit from Curry's absence as far as his personal production goes.

Overall though, it is hard to imagine that Curry will miss this matchup. The team is simply being cautious with his knee bursitis, and this is not anything to worry about.

So when it comes to the question of if Curry is going to be playing in Wednesday night's game, further updates will be provided after the team's afternoon shootaround.