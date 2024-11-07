On Wednesday night, two of the hottest teams in the association squared off in what promised to be an exciting matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. These two teams have each won a championship over the past three seasons, and with big names such as Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum leading the way, many fireworks were to be expected. And this matchup delivered, as the Warriors, after relinquishing a huge lead, came storming back in the fourth quarter en route to a 118-112 victory.

The third quarter was a bit of a concern for the Warriors. But come fourth quarter time, Curry sensed the moment and began going to work. He scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and he did not get any of those points easily — which is simply par for the course for him whenever he faces the Celtics.

It certainly seems as though Curry always has something extra in reserve for the Celtics, and after scoring 27 on Wednesday night, his dominance against Boston continued. The Warriors star is now averaging 25.3 points per game for his career against the Celtics, the most by any point guard in NBA history, per StatMamba on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry has been incredible against every opponent throughout his Hall of Fame career, but against the Celtics, he's always playing with a bit of an extra oomph — which is no mean feat. Over the past decade or so, the Celtics have had elite defenders on the perimeter, ranging from Marcus Smart to Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

The 2022 NBA Finals was the greatest exhibition of Curry's dominance over the Celtics. And his performance on Wednesday night in a barnburner of a win for the Warriors shows that they may not be done winning at the highest level quite yet.

Stephen Curry, Warriors outlast Jaylen Brown-less Celtics

What's scary about the Celtics is that they continue to thrive even with Jaylen Brown dealing with an injury. Brown has been dealing with a hip injury, and yet the Celtics overcame a sluggish start to the second half and even took a lead into the fourth quarter.

The Celtics seem to pluck quality contributors out of thin air; Neemias Queta was phenomenal in his start, but in the end, the Warriors stuck to the task and relied on their mettle to deal Boston its second loss of the season.

Curry will draw headlines for the way he changed the Warriors' offense upon his entry in the fourth quarter, but the team's supporting cast deserves a ton of credit for doing the dirty work. Kevon Looney has always been a big-game player, and he was once again busy on the backboards in crunch time, hauling in 10 total rebounds on the night. Buddy Hield was then responsible for the dagger three courtesy of a Curry assist.

The slate, however, isn't about to get any easier for the Warriors. They are scheduled to face the only unbeaten team remaining in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Friday night in what should be another electric ballgame.