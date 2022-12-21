By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

With Stephen Curry on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors are just hoping to tread water until his return from injury. The exact date of his return remains up in the air, but he did recently drop some insight on where he’s at with his recovery.

During the Warriors’ loss against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Curry was interviewed while on the sidelines. Asked about a potential timeline for his return from injury, Steph Curry was candid that he was still in the early stages and isn’t close to a return just yet:

“I’m still in the early healing process. I’m nowhere near picking up a basketball yet. It’ll be a few weeks. I think maybe til the new year and I’ll start to key in on a timeline after that,” said Stephen Curry on the recovery timeline of his shoulder injury.

A few weeks puts him firmly past the new year and likely closer to mid-January for his return. Getting him back before their 8-game homestand ends on January 10th against the Phoenix Suns would definitely be the goal.

The Warriors have gone 1-2 so far sans Curry and have historically been putrid when he’s not on the floor over the last three seasons. That’s not exactly surprising given that he’s played at an MVP-level over the past few seasons.

Golden State currently sits on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture. As things stand through 32 games, they’re 15-17 and find themselves in 11th place outside of the final play-in spot in the West.

The standings in the West, however, are extremely tight. Five games separate the defending champs from missing the playoffs today and being the first seed in the conference. Every game counts as Warriors fans count the days before Stephen Curry returns from injury.