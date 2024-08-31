Golden State Warriors fans grew concerned when they saw Stephen Curry remove the team's name from his Instagram bio after his gold medal win with Team USA. Fortunately, Curry cleared up the confusion during an interview with The Circuit host Emily Chang.

Curry updated his Instagram bio, replacing “Guard for the @Warriors” with “Olympic Gold Medalist.” This change, coupled with rumors of Curry possibly joining LeBron in LA, left many fans concerned about the future of their franchise player.

In a brief 26-second teaser for her new episode of “The Circuit,” Chang mentioned the oddly timed social media change Curry made, noting that even his wife, Ayesha, was out of the loop. Curry responded with a lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek comment.

“I'm shooting with Steph and Ayesha Curry today,” said the host.

“I just played a nice little round of golf. I'm not asking why he took the Warriors off his Instagram,” she continued.

Chang then turned her gaze to Steph, anticipating his response, while a puzzled Ayesha exclaimed, “Wait, what?”

Stephen Curry is not going anywhere

The Warriors superstar explained that he updated his bio out of pride for winning his first—and likely only—Olympic gold medal.

“I was just proud to be an Olympian,” he said.

This was Curry's first Olympic appearance and his first gold medal, so it's no surprise he wanted to commemorate the achievement on Instagram.

Curry was huge for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, leading the team with an average of 14.8 points per game. He delivered standout performances in the semifinals and the gold medal game, scoring 36 points in a dramatic comeback against Serbia and adding 24 points in the final against France, with a total of 17 three-pointers across both games.

That makes perfect sense. When Chang asked if Curry planned to stay with the Warriors for his entire career, he replied, “That's the plan.”

Commitment with Golden State

Curry appears committed to the Warriors, having spent his entire professional career with the team. Moving to another franchise could potentially tarnish his legacy.

With Klay Thompson moving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors' championship window is temporarily closed. However, keeping Curry on board will support the team's rebuilding efforts, as he will mentor young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Drafted by Golden State as the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has been instrumental in turning the Warriors from underdogs into a dynasty over the past decade. Finishing his career with the team could give his story a fairy-tale ending.

Curry's new contract

With Steph Curry signing a one-year extension reportedly valued at $62.6 million on Thursday, ensuring he stays with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season, it’s evident that his commitment to being a “Warrior for life” is still going strong for the two-time NBA MVP.

Despite the many changes within the Warriors, the team's goal remains to compete for championships. Curry is fully aware of this, and his commitment to winning hasn't wavered with the signing of his new extension.

With this extension, Stephen Curry now has three years remaining on his contract, aligning his deal with those of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, keeping them together through the 2026-27 NBA season.

Before signing his latest deal, Curry signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension. Since then, the star has averaged 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.