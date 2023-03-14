A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors got the last laugh Monday night when they defeated Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a battle between Pacific Division rivals at home, 123-112. Just like everyone else, Stephen Curry was left in awe of the amazing shooting display teammate Klay Thompson put up in the game, particularly in the first half.

“I love motivated Klay,” Stephen Curry said after the Warriors took care of business against the Suns (h/t Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area). “You know, whatever it takes to get him locked in and focused, there’s been a lot of chirping back and forth and the narratives around us playing Phoenix, him and [Devin Booker] and all that — two great scorers going at it.”

Thompson torched the Suns for 33 of his game-high 38 points in the first half. During that span, Thompson was almost all the Warriors had offensively, going 12-for-18 from the field with eight 3-pointers. Stephen Curry was also able to chip in 15 points in the first half before finishing the contest with 23 points.

Klay Thompson has worked hard to get to this comfort level again on the court after battling injuries that cost him a ton of games. The 33-year-old Thompson is currently averaging 22.3 points per game. He is shooting just 43.7 percent from the field but is making 41.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc, while also posting a 55.6 effective field goal percentage and 57.7 true shooting percentage.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the Warriors, who are now on a two-game win streak, will take a rest Tuesday before hitting the court again on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.