The two three-point shooters are set to square off in a first of it's kind competition.

This year, NBA All-Star Weekend is set to feature a one of a kind, first ever event, a three-point shootout between Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry of the NBA and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA. Ionescu is the reigning WNBA three-point contest champion while Curry has won the NBA event twice. Before the competition, Curry and Ionescu were filmed having a friendly dialogue as they prepared to warmup for their event.

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu having a chat ahead of their shootout 🔥 What do you think they are talking about? 🤔 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/DFHwKpfaq5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

The event is one of the most anticipated events for NBA All-Star Weekend. Sabrina Ionescu set a record during WNBA All-Star Weekend when she dropped the highest score in a three point contest in either the NBA or the WNBA. The competition had been talked about for a while and it came to fruition.

Warriors star Stephen Curry had been widely regarded as perhaps the best shooter in NBA history. Bragging rights will be on the line as the two set to square off. Ionescu grew up in Northern California and often watched Curry and the Warriors a kid.

This season, Curry has been averaging 28.0 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 92.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. He holds a career average of 42.7 percent shooting from three point range.

This past season for the Liberty, Ionescu averaged 17.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She holds a career average of 37.7 percent shooting from three-point range.