The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in what will be an emotional and eventful night. Tuesday night's matchup is Klay Thompson's first time back at Chase Center since the Warriors traded him to the Mavericks during the summer of 2024. His longtime running mate Stephen Curry sent him a brief message before the game.

“Good to see you, brother. You know it'll be a battle out there. A lot of emotions, but get ready to enjoy it all,” Curry said, via the NBA on X (formerly Twitter).

Curry's message is touching and is a good add-on to the tribute Golden State planned. Curry was supposed to deliver a halfcourt speech as part of Tuesday night's events, but the Warriors decided to scrap the idea after he and Thompson had a conversation the night before.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson went on a legendary run during their 13 seasons as teammates. The star pairing won four NBA championships and created memories in the Bay Area that will last for a long time. However, when contract negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors broke down, he felt it was time for a change and requested a trade to the Mavericks.

Through his first 10 games with Dallas, Thompson averages 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on a 35.4 three-point shooting clip. He is having a slower start than in years past, but he remains an important shot-maker for the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Curry is having another starry season with the Warriors. The veteran guard averages 22.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 43.5 percent three-point shooting accuracy. In the process, he has helped Golden State to an impressive 8-2 record.

Tuesday's Warriors-Mavericks duel will be one fans will not want to kiss. Curry and Thompson may no longer be teammates, but the bond they formed through years of play will never evaporate.