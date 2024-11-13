The Golden State Warriors are playing one of their most significant 2024-25 regular season games against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The matchup will mark the first time Klay Thompson returns to Chase Center since the Dubs traded him during the 2024 offseason. Longtime teammate Stephen Curry looks forward to the reunion, but an update on his and the Warriors' tribute for Thompson has come to light.

Golden State originally planned for Curry to make a speech at halfcourt as part of the ceremonies for Thompson's return, but the speech is no longer taking place, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. Curry and Thompson spoke on Monday night and decided against it. However, the Warriors will still show a tribute video and do their special captain hat giveaway to fans.

Klay Thompson had an incredible 13-season run with the Dubs, winning four NBA championships. He likely holds the organization dear and appreciates the gestures offered on Tuesday night. However, he made it clear that the Warriors chapter is over, and he is focusing on contributing to the Mavericks.

Tuesday night will be the first time Thompson plays against Stephen Curry in another uniform, which will be an interesting sight to see. But Curry and Thompson will not be the only ones involved in the reunion. Draymond Green, who joined the Warriors one year after Thompson in 2012, will also feel the significance of the moment.

In addition, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving played against the former NBA champion Warriors as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He offered keen sight into Thompson's return before Tuesday night's game:

“The biggest thing is just the human aspect of emotions. It’s just gonna be haywire, man. You don’t know how to really feel because you’ve been in a routine with another team for a long period of time… you just start reflecting on all those intentional moments where you spent time with people that really want to win, and you guys were all committed to a bigger goal,” Irving shared, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News.

Surely, Klay Thompson will make the most of his reunion with the Warriors which will be an exciting matchup.