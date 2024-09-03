Stephen Curry recently attended a meet-and-greet for his fanbase. While Curry is no stranger to meeting fans across the world, one young fan in attendance was starstruck after meeting his idol for the first time.

A video of the young fan is trending on social media due to his genuine reaction upon meeting the Golden State Warriors star. The boy then proceeded to call Curry the greatest point guard of all time after processing the situation that was taking place. Curry then reciprocated his fan's energy by having a brief exchange with him and signing his jersey. The young fan could keep his emotions in and expressed happiness the moment he received his signed jersey.

Is Stephen Curry the greatest point guard of all time?

Stephen Curry is about to enter his 16th season in the NBA. Initially drafted in 2009 by the Golden State Warriors, Curry proved to be one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball throughout his career. He changed the landscape of the league in the early 2010s after he and his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson influenced everyone into taking more three-pointers. On top of his influence, Steph also proved that his method of basketball is as efficient as battling inside the paint.

True enough, Curry proceeded to win four NBA titles, one of which he was named the Finals MVP. During his prime, he also won two league MVP awards after not only marking the NBA's switch to the three-point era but also beating the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls win-loss record in the 2015-16 season. But are all these accolades enough to call him the best point guard of all time?

When it comes to that conversation, one other contender that comes to mind is Magic Johnson. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is a five-time NBA champion and won three NBA Finals MVP awards. He is also a three-time regular season MVP and has 12 All-Star selections. If we're going to base it on accolades alone, Johnson undoubtedly has achieved more compared to Curry.

Looking at their numbers, Curry is undeniably the better scorer and shooter between the two. However, when it comes to the point guard position, the description reads that their role is to create plays for their teammates. With that in mind, Johnson is also the better floor general ranking 7th in the all-time assists list. Meanwhile, Curry is ranked 39th on the list.

Overall, we can't say that Curry is the best point guard of all time, but he is definitely a close second. There's no denying everything the Warriors legend has achieved in the league. His efforts and historic moments will forever remain imprinted on the fans of his generation.