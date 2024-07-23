Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a frustrating offseason that hasn't seen the team get any closer to championship contention. Curry continues to play at an elite level heading into his age 37 season, but the Warriors now look like a shell of the dynasty that took the NBA storm in the mid-2010s all the way up into the early part of this decade.

Curry of course is currently overseas with Team USA as they prepare to take part in the upcoming Olympics from Paris, and recently, the team played an exhibition game in London. While there, Curry took the time to surprise some fans who were perusing through a collection of his jerseys, and was kind enough to pose for some photo ops as well.

(Via Golden State Warriors on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

https://x.com/warriors/status/1815804663049957755

The cool moment falls in line with countless other instances of Curry being more than willing to engage with his fans ever since he became a star with the Warriors well over a decade ago.

Is the Warriors' run over?

At the current moment, it's very hard to envision this Warriors team competing for a championship anytime soon. Although Curry is still one of the ten best players in the NBA, Klay Thompson is now off to Dallas, Draymond Green has devolved into a sad caricature of himself (without the basketball skills to make his antics worth the frequent headaches they cause), and head coach Steve Kerr has shown a consistent inability to balance the egos of the franchise stalwarts while also giving the younger players a longer leash.

The result of these issues this year was a swift exit from the play-in round via demolition by the Sacramento Kings, who exacted a bit of revenge for their playoff loss vs Golden State a year earlier.

While it's highly unlikely that the Warriors would consider trading Curry, who seems poised to follow in the tracks of other legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan by playing his whole career for one team, one has to wonder just how much patience the former MVP has as he enters the twilight years of his career, especially considering that he's still clearly enough to contribute to championship level basketball if surrounded by the right pieces, which Golden State does not currently have and has no avenues to get.

In any case, the NBA schedule for 2024-25 is expected to be released in August.