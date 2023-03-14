Stephen Curry is now at the ripe-old NBA age of 35. But catch any Golden State Warriors game and you’d think he was much closer to 25.

While Curry’s birth certificate would have you believe that the end should be near for him, his style of play and productivity paint the picture of a player who still has a lot left in the tank. The Warriors star feels the same way, too. In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Curry was vocal about having much more to give:

“How I feel right now is not how I thought I’d feel at 35,” said Steph Curry. “That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors star opened up about how 35 during his father Dell’s time was a lot different from what it looks like today, with all the medical advancement, load management, and nutrition changes. That’s why Curry reached out to longevity superstars from the NFL in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to get a feel for what it takes to extend your athletic prime far beyond what used to be a superstar’s expiration date.

“I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point,” Steph Curry continued. “I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far. They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real time. They’re 40 feeling like they can still play. I’m trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?”

Playing until 40 has been virtually unheard of for a guard in the NBA. But with Stephen Curry posting top-shelf numbers relatively to his career even at age-35, it’s not hard to imagine him draining threes at 40 even with some sapped mobility.