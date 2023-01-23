Stephen Curry couldn’t hide his disappointment after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Warriors actually had a chance to win the contest, leading by as much as 17 points in the game and going ahead 110-100 with less than five minutes remaining. However, they collapsed big time and allowed a Royce O’Neale triple with less 28.5 seconds remaining doom them.

Curry, obviously, was not happy with the way they performed late in the match and didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment. He then proceeded to issue a stern challenge to his teammates, emphasizing that they shouldn’t end up explaining why they are unable to win in matches that they could have won.

“No matter what the reason is, losing is a terrible feeling. We hate it …[We] need to do something about it…Nobody is thinking we can’t do it. That’s our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we are explaining why we didn’t get the job done,” Curry said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Warriors have struggled to string wins together as of late, so it’s easy to see why Stephen Curry is really frustrated. In their last seven games–including Sunday’s–they have alternated between losing and winning. They just can’t build a momentum to stage a winning run.

It is up to the rest of the Dubs to respond to Curry’s challenge, but they definitely need to act sooner rather than later with the season at its halfway point.