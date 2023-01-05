By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have played some good basketball of late. Adding Stephen Curry back from injury into that mix couldn’t possibly hurt.

Based on the latest update from Steve Kerr, it sounds like that’s going to happen sooner rather than later. The Warriors head coach was asked about the target return date for Curry given by GM Bob Myers – January 13th against the San Antonio Spurs.

“He’s progressed really well,” said Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s recovery from injury. “There have been no setbacks. He’s getting on the court and doing more and more each day. As Bob said, we’re hopeful that next week sometime he’ll be able to comeback. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Full soundbyte on Steve Kerr confirming Stephen Curry's current status.pic.twitter.com/SvRN8QPPZG — Vince 🌉 (@DubsSZN2023) January 5, 2023

Curry has missed the last nine games after suffering a left shoulder injury during a mid-December matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The Warriors lost three of their next four contests that followed before finding their stride and winning their next five games. Of course, it helps that those last five were all at home, where Golden State sits at an NBA-best record of 17-2.

Jordan Poole has stepped up admirably of late, taking on the responsibility of being the lead guard. He’s had his issues with turnovers, but has nearly replicated Stephen Curry’s 30-point average since being inserted into the starting lineup.

Prior to their Wednesday tilt against the Detroit Pistons, the Warriors sit just half a game back for the 6th and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West and look poised to continue climbing the standings.