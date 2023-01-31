The Golden State Warriors are arguably the toughest team to beat in the NBA when they’re at home. As for Warriors shooter Stephen Curry, he also seems to be pretty tricky to deal with when it comes to changes happening around his family’s home, particularly concerning affordable housing being built near the Currys’ mansion in California.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha have recently sent a letter expressing their objection to the plan of converting a 1.5 acre lot near their home into a place where up to 16 townhouses will be built, noting safety and privacy concerns (h/t Angela Swartz of The Almanac).

“As Atherton residents … we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property,” they wrote in a Jan. 18 letter to the town. “We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry aren’t the only ones around the area opposing the housing plan, with their neighbours also said to have already voiced the same objection.

The housing plan is set to be entertained by the Housing and Community Development Department this Tuesday, with the Atherton City Council scheduled to vote on what the final version of the plan would be on the same day.

The median price of homes in Atherton is over $7 million, which is, as of 2022, among the five most expensive addresses, per Forbes.

Stephen Curry inked a 4-year, $215.35 million maximum contract extension with the Warriors in 2021.