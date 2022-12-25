By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Stephen Curry caught his white whale last June, when he won his first Finals MVP for the Golden State Warriors. Despite winning three championships prior, someone else always overshadowed Steph’s brilliance. His performance against the Celtics, though, was so breathtaking that he was an easy pick for the Finals MVP. However, a former rival of his, JR Smith, seemed to disagree based on his last Twitter post.

“Well 1! Iggy had a better finals offense and defense in the first one and KD was KD for 2 so that only leaves the one that he was warned and no disrespect to him but to me Wiggins would have won the last one. 🤷🏾‍♂️ but that’s just me”

JR Smith did get something right: for two of those Finals, Kevin Durant deserved the Finals MVP over Stephen Curry. However, his first case was already flimsy at best: Iguodala was good in 2015, but he wasn’t miles ahead of Curry with that one. His take on Andrew Wiggins deserving the FMVP over Curry, though, will infuriate more than a couple of Warriors fans.

Yes, Andrew Wiggins played phenomenally in the 2022 Finals against the Celtics. His resurgence from “bust” to Finals contributor was a big reason for the FMVP push. However, statistically speaking, Curry had a much more robust case for the title. Curry was just unstoppable for the Warriors in that series. Saying that someone else deserved that crown is just… wrong.

Knowing Stephen Curry’s pettiness, he might’ve already seen this message by JR Smith, though he’s probably not bothered by it by now. We’ll see what kind of performance the Warriors star cooks up when he returns to the court.