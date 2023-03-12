A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors eked out a huge 125-116 overtime home win Saturday night over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center, thanks mainly to the heroics of Stephen Curry, who stepped up and delivered yet another scintillating performance for his team.

Stephen Curry did it all for the Warriors, even playing for 43 minutes — the most by any player on either side. After the game, Curry looked clearly exhausted, as he was still trying to catch his breath while getting interviewed.

“Oh, I’m great. I’m just getting old,” Curry hilariously responded when asked if he was okay.

Lisa Salters: "You look tired. Are you okay?" Steph Curry: "Oh, I'm great. I'm just getting old." 😅pic.twitter.com/hVFz6867rl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 36 points to lead the Warriors, nailing 13 of 27 attempts from the field and six of 15 tries from deep, while connecting on all four shots from the free-throw line. He also had four assists, six rebounds, two steals, and that game-saving block near the end of regulation on Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday. Without Curry’s rejection of Holiday, the Warriors likely would have seen their losing skid get extended to four games. They entered the Bucks game going 0-3 in a recent road trip, including their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday.

At 34 years old — about to turn 35 on Mar. 14 — Stephen Curry is obviously no spring chicken, but he is still an incredible offensive machine. The Warriors still depend a lot on what he can do for the team, especially now that they are still missing the services of Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors can go score another win on Monday when they welcome Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns