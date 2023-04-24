David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Golden State Warriors defended their homecourt winning both Games 3 and 4 to even up their first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings at two games apiece. They got a major boost in the return of Draymond Green from his one game suspension following his foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis. Green’s defense proved to be crucial as Game 4 came down to the final seconds. With the Warriors needing the win and having to play up until the final possession, Stephen Curry had to play major minutes, 43 to be exact. After the game, Curry reacted to the heavy workload via Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“The routine that I’ve stuck with, that’ll get yourself ready,” Curry said. “I’m not worried about that. It’s kind of the mental process of being able to recover game-to-game. Like I said, I’m blessed to be healthy, good and strong. Relied on the energy of my teammates, so there’s no worries at all.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stephen Curry played in only 56 games this season at around 34 minutes per game as he dealt with injury issues. The 43 minutes he played in Game 4 was his highest total this postseason and the most he’s played since the 43 minutes he logged on Mar. 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Through the first three games of this series, Curry had been averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists with shooting splits of 48.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from the three-point line and 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.

In Game 4, Curry finished with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 5-11 from three-point range.