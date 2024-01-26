It's a new world for Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

SAN FRANCISCO — It's the end of an era in the Bay Area—not because the Golden State Warriors near decade-long dynasty has effectively come to an end, though. There's still half a season to be played and many difficult personnel decisions to make this summer before that development could come to an unfortunate pass. But Stephen Curry's All-Star starter ‘snub' still counts as a reflection of he and the Warriors' new NBA reality in 2024.

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were revealed as the starting guards for the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Friday, ending Curry's remarkable run of being voted an All-Starter nine consecutive times.

Golden State's franchise player actually beat his Oklahoma City Thunder counterpart in the fan vote, earning just below 100,000 more tallies. Curry finished third in the player vote and fourth, also behind Anthony Edwards, in the media vote, though, the difference in his weighted final result of 2.75 falling just below Gilgeous-Alexander's 2.0.

Stephen Curry's telling response to All-Star starter ‘snub'

Following his team's heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Curry responded to missing out being an All-Star starter for the first time since 2013—also the last time he wasn't selected for the league's midseason showcase.

“You got two guys that are playing amazing this year, Luka and Shai,” he said. “So I’ve been around, doing this for a very long time and the fact that it’s a talking point I’m not [an All-Star starter] after nine healthy years…Those two guys are playing amazing. They deserve it. Hopefully I’m there in Indiana in whatever capacity. But yeah, to still be doing it at this stage, it’s always a challenge. You don’t ever take for granted the fact that how hard it is to be recognized in that way every year.”

Curry doesn't have to worry about not making it to Indianapolis. He's a veritable shoo-in to be chosen by Western Conference coaches as an All-Star reserve, likely as one of two guards. If not, Curry will surely earn one of two available wild card spots.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander beating Curry out for the West's starting backcourt spots isn't a big deal, but that hardly means it's not revealing. Curry is 35 now, his play tailing off from MVP-level after another dominant start to the regular season. The Warriors aren't title favorites or even top-tier contenders, either, currently relegated to battling for a spot in the play-in tournament before dreaming bigger.

It's not 2015 anymore, or even 2022. Curry acknowledged that fact while downplaying the significance of his ‘snub.' Let's see how the Warriors' front office reacts to it not only at the coming February 8th trade deadline, but during what could be a truly transformational offseason.