Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch that resonated throughout the entire basketball world.

Be that as it may, it seems that Stephen Curry’s son Cannon has been watching uncle Dray quite a bit. A testament to this fact is how the four-year-old nearly unloaded a punch on Green right before a Warriors game:

Canon Curry was about to give Draymond a taste of his own medicine 😭 pic.twitter.com/NPYYRr73qJ — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 24, 2022

It’s a good thing mom Ayesha was there to stop Canon from throwing that punch. All Green wanted was a fist bump from Curry’s kid, but it looks like Canon was ready to throw down. Perhaps the young boy wanted to give Dray a taste of his own medicine. I’m pretty sure Jordan Poole would approve.

All jokes aside, though, this was actually a pretty endearing moment. You love to see Draymond Green going out of his way to say hello to the Curry family. Green is obviously extremely close to Steph, and it is clear that his love extends to Curry’s kin.

The Warriors were in action on Friday as they took down the Utah Jazz 129-118. Stephen Curry was his usual self with a 33-point outing with six triples. Don’t look now but Golden State is on a roll at the moment, winning four out of their last five games.