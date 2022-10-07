Stephen Jackson reveals message sent to Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Friday morning, video surfaced of Draymond Green sucker punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice the day prior. When news first broke of the incident, the NBA world went a little crazy. But nothing like when the video of the punch went viral. The Golden State Warriors have already announced they are not planning to suspend Green.

Former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson posted a video where he divulged what he told Green after the incident.

"There's no reason to sucker punch the young fella. I told Draymond last night that he has to fix the situation with [Jordan] Poole… You never hit your teammates in practice, man." Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/wdwXHzQRAh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

“There’s no reason to sucker punch the young fella. I told Draymond [Green] last night that he has to fix the situation with [Jordan] Poole… You never hit the little homies like that, you never hit your teammates in practice, man.”

There is little doubt that Draymond Green is going to have figure out a way to fix the situation. Poole is one of the young stars on the Warriors who is probably not going anywhere. It’s been reported that Golden State is likely giving Poole a contract extension as he enters his contract year. Meanwhile, Green, who is also in a contract year, might very well have to play this season out in hopes of getting an extension after becoming a free agent.

At the end of the day, the NBA is a flashy, offense-first league. Poole is a scorer whereas Green is a defensive stalwart. Rarely are defensive guys getting paid like the players who can score.

It is interesting however to see Jackson giving Green advice about punching his teammate. Let’s not forget Jackson’s role in the Malace in the Palace almost 20 years ago.