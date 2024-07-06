It's been a tough offseason for Golden State Warriors fans. Klay Thompson, who spent 13 fruitful years in the Bay and he formed arguably the best backcourt in NBA history alongside Stephen Curry, left for the Dallas Mavericks after helping to lead the Dubs to four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Thompson's departure on Saturday.

Said Kerr, “I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years… We’re going to miss Klay. We wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want.”

Earlier, Thompson wrote about how grateful he is for all the memories he shared with the Warriors and all the achievements he and the Dubs notched during his 13-year stint with the franchise. He also expressed how important the friendships he had built during his long tenure with the franchise is to his development as a person, and how much of an honor it was for him to don the Warriors jersey in front of one of the most passionate fanbases for as long as he did.

Warriors replace Klay Thompson with Buddy Hield

After losing Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors have used a sign-and-trade to bring back his replacement – sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

The Warriors ended up sending a 2031 Dallas second-round pick to the 76ers to complete sign-and-trade for Hield.

Hield will receive $18 million in the first two years and a $3 million partial guarantee for 2026-27 as well as a player option for a non-guaranteed fourth year.

The long-range shooting threat averaged 12.1 points across 84 games for the Indiana Pacers and 76ers last season, after Philadelphia acquired him in a deadline week trade.

One of the league's elite 3-point shooters, Hield made 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts for Philadelphia during the regular season.

An eight-year NBA veteran, Hield has averaged 15.5 points per game on 40 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line over his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Pacers, and 76ers.

In the history of the NBA, there have been 22 seasons in which a player made at least 270 3-pointers. Nine of them belong to Curry. Two belong to Thompson. And four belong to Hield, more than anyone else in that group besides Curry. Buddy has made exactly 40 percent of his 3-pointers in the NBA on 7.6 attempts per game. Thompson also has averaged 7.6 attempts per game in his career but is slightly more efficient at 41.3 percent from distance.