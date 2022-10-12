Steve Kerr clarifies Andre Iguodala’s status for regular season opener vs. Lakers

It’s no secret that Andre Iguodala had basically retired before being coaxed back into playing one more season with the Golden State Warriors less than a week before training camp tipped off in late September. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the 38-year-old will start his NBA swan song wearing street clothes on the Warriors’ bench.

Asked to clarify Iguodala’s status before his team’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Steve Kerr revealed he won’t be available for Golden State’s regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th.

“He won’t be ready for the first game. We’re gonna push that back, really look at the big picture,” Kerr said. “It’s an 82-game season, so we want him healthy long-term. Given that he needed some time in camp and needs some time to get where he needs to be, he won’t be ready by opening night.”

Iguodala has yet to take the floor during preseason action, and Kerr noted on Tuesday that he also hasn’t taken part in 5-on-5 scrimmages with his teammates.

Though he’d certainly come in handy guarding LeBron James next week, the 2015 Finals MVP is clearly under no pressure from the Warriors to get back in the lineup. Both player and team know that Iguodala’s impact in 2022-23 will extend far beyond the court, as recently evidenced by the revered veteran immediately coming to the defense of both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on social media after news of their physical altercation was first reported.

Iguodala didn’t return for a final season to play the role of Udonis Haslem’s player-coach mentor, though. He insisted upon announcing his decision that he’d actually get meaningful playing time for the defending champions, who could certainly use Iguodala’s talents as an extra offensive table-setter and wing defender off the bench.

There’s still no reason to believe that won’t come to pass. Unfortunately for the Warriors, though, they’ll have to deal with James and Anthony Davis as Andre Iguodala gives his teammates tips on defending them from the bench.