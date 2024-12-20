The debut of Dennis Schroder did not light a spark under the Golden State Warriors (14-12), as they were completely outclassed by the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night. Stephen Curry lumbered through one of his worst NBA games ever, shooting 0-of-7 from the field in the ugly 144-93 loss. Newcomer Schroder and forward Jonathan Kuminga were each 2-of-12 with four turnovers. The Dubs are falling fast and desperately need their parachute to open before they approach the danger zone.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has navigated plenty of ups and downs over the last two seasons, and he believes his guys will catch themselves in the near future. Furthermore, he does not want to take away from the brilliant display of teamwork that was carried out by the Grizzlies.

“Steve Kerr called tonight ‘humbling,'” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reported after the game. “He gives all the credit to Memphis and how good the Grizz were defensively. He said they denied Steph on everything and said the Warriors are ‘reeling.' But he says he knows this team will ‘bounce back and we’re gonna regroup.”'

Will the Warriors truly figure things out?

In theory, Golden State should have the pieces to indeed “bounce back,” but fans have been watching this movie for a little while now. Many fear that the team simply does not have enough gas to push through the punishing Western Conference. Pitiful performances like Thursday's only strengthen that opinion.

One cannot speak on the Warriors' struggles versus Memphis without highlighting Draymond Green's outing. He posted a mind-boggling plus-minus of -42, totaling zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists and four fouls in 19 minutes. His heated exchange with Grizzlies big man Zach Edey was arguably his most memorable contribution to the contest. Andrew Wiggins did what he could to keep fans invested (19 points on 6-of-11 shooting), but the Dubs just could not stay on their feet.

Beatdowns have a way of forcing a franchise to immediately confront its issues. Steve Kerr is hoping this latest slice of humble pie will go down easy and help the Warriors snap out of their enduring funk. They are riding a three-game losing streak and have not won consecutive games in almost a month. A turnaround is feasible, and perhaps even expected, but it must come soon.

Stephen Curry and Golden State can take a day to decipher this outcome before clashing with the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-12).