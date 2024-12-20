If there's an altercation during a Golden State Warriors game, it's a good bet that Draymond Green is somewhere nearby. Sure enough, during the Warriors game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, there was a stoppage in play after Draymond Green went chest to chest with Zach Edey and the pair had to be separated. This was after Green went up for a seemingly uncontested shot only to have Ja Morant come flying in from behind and block his attempt.

The Ja Morant block occurred after Zach Edey left Draymond Green briefly to help after Jonathan Kuminga spun past Santi Aldama to get to the rim. Kuminga dished a pass to an open Green only to have Morant rotate over and surprise him from behind.

While running back up court on the break, Green and Edey were fighting for positioning and ultimately got in each other's face following a bit of elbowing.

Green has never been one to back down from an altercation, and it appears as if Edey is not either even though he is only a rookie. And there is a little bit of recent history between these two. During the last Warriors game against the Grizzlies, Green tripped up Edey and the foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul after the game.

The initial foul led to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins making postgame comments about the play, which then led to Green criticizing Jenkins on his podcast and insinuating that Edey is soft.

But the Grizzlies responded in an impressive way. As of publication, the Grizzlies were pummeling the Warriors by 50+ points about midway through the fourth quarter. Green registered only a single steal in a little over 19 minutes while shooting 0-of-4 from the field. Edey on the other hand, had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in a little over 20 minutes of play.