The Golden State Warriors fell to 7-9 with a 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and Steve Kerr talked about the importance of Chris Paul's ejection in the game, then went on an interesting rant about the Footprint Center playing loud music throughout the game.

“It was a big deal. We need him, obviously,” Steve Kerr said, via Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. “We're without Draymond, without Gary, we're already short-hand and Chris knows that. It was unfortunate. But again, to me it's about our guys consistently competing together. They have a really good connection, it's a great group, they really like each other. But when you see a team compete together you know it, you feel it. It's the communication, it's playing with force, it's playing downhill, it's playing with great communication, you can hear everybody talking defensively. Although in this building you can't hear anything cause it's like a club. It's like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I'm dead serious. Like, I couldn't hear anything out there. The whole game it's just this thumping, techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell? Sorry for the rant.”

The rant from Kerr will certainly catch the attention of many. It was certainly an interesting way to go with his press conference after the game.

The Warriors and Steve Kerr have hoped for a better start to the season. Stephen Curry is his usual self, but the supporting case and depth of the team is not contributing as hoped. Up next for the Warriors are the San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday.

The ejection of Chris Paul was a huge moment in the game. However, it appears Kerr will want the Warriors to improve on defense. Hopefully for his sake, playing in another arena will allow for better communication.