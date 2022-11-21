Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets.

Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as he exploded for 41 points on 14-for-23 shooting from the field while hitting 10 of his 13 attempts from behind the arc. It was vintage Klay Thompson.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr definitely loved what he saw from Thompson, as he expressed his thoughts on his player’s performance in a hilariously sarcastic tone, per Warriors reporter Jack Winter.

“I hope his followers are happy with Klay promising that, and I hope there’s a lot of good interaction between the followers and Klay, and that everybody can be really happy now.”

Not a few NBA fans have pointed out the slow start to the season by Klay Thompson. He is only averaging below 20 points per game this season, but he’s still someone who can wax hot and deliver a ton of points on any given night. The Warriors hope that Thompson’s eruption against the Rockets was a sign that he’s much closer to his optimal form and be of bigger help to Stephen Curry, who also had quite a performance in the Rockets game. Curry torched Houston for 33 points with seven 3-pointers.

On the season, Thompson is averaging 17.3 points on just 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent from the 3-pointe area.